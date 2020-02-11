Jewellery stolen from house on the Castlecomer Road

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a burglary that occurred on Saturday at a house in Laurel Hill on the Castlecomer Road.

The break in occurred between 1.45pm and 7.45pm. Entry was gained via the back door. The house was ransacked and jewellery and coins were taken.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious persons in the area around that time are asked to contact gardaí in Kilkenny on (056) 7775000.