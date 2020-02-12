Could it be a Kilkenny winner ? €17m EuroMillions ticket purchased in Ireland

As the country speculates where in Ireland last night's €17m Euromillion jackpot was won, the National Lottery is urging people to check their tickets to see if they're the winner of what's been described as a "mindblowing sum of money."

The winning numbers were: 24, 26, 32, 43, 46 and Lucky Star numbers 6 and 10.

They are advising the holder of the winning ticket to sign the back of the ticket, keep it safe and to contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 01-8364444.

The National Lottery will release further details about where the winning ticket was sold in the coming days.

In 2005, Limerick woman Dolores McNamara scooped over €115m - the largest EuroMillion jackpot claimed by an Irish person to date.

Could it be you this time?