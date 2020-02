Gardaí are investigating a report of damage to a car in Lintown Mews in Kilkenny on Friday night.

The incident occurred between 9.20pm and 10pm. The car owner returned home to find the back window of his car had

been smashed with a rock. The car is a Silver Ford Mondeo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Kilkenny on (056) 7775000.