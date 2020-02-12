Keeping mum at the five-star Lyrath Estate in Kilkenny

To celebrate Mother’s Day, the Five Star Lyrath Estate in Kilkenny has created several packages.

The luxurious hotel is set on 170 acres of mature woodland yet is only five minutes from the city centre.

It offers all kind of treats that will make the mum in your life feel extra special.

This gorgeous Kilkenny property is serving Mother’s Day lunch with a difference this year.

The team at the hotel know family time is often quite rare and special and therefore have arranged for a professional photographer to take a family portrait on the steps of the 17th Century Manor House.

This is complimentary for anyone who books Mother’s Day lunch at two AA Rosette Yew Restaurant on Sunday, March 22 (€35 per adult, €15 per child).

If you want to treat the leading lady in your life to an overnight get away, Lyrath Estate has created an overnight package, A Mother’s Love (from €117 per person sharing, available on Sunday, March 22only) which includes bed and breakfast and a 25-minute spa treatment in the award-winning Oasis Spa.

The highly experienced therapists at the award-winning Oasis Spa provide a blend of traditional luxury, elegance and style that ensures each client immerses their mind, body and soul in pure indulgence.

After your spa treatment, an elegant afternoon of sipping tea and nibbling delicate sweet and savoury bites will be served in The Atrium. The Atrium, with floor to ceiling glass windows offering glorious panoramic views of the estate and formal gardens, is a relaxing, elegant space.

Guests can book the Pamper Me and Afternoon Tea package to show Mum just how important she is.