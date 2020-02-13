Animal left in freezing conditions

DISTRESSING - Pony left tied to fence in Kilkenny with no feed or water and with the ropes wrapped around its legs

Sean Keane

Reporter:

Sean Keane

Email:

sean.keane@kilkennypeople.ie

Poor pony tied to a fence with no feed or water and with the ropes wrapped around its legs

Kilkenny Gardaí on patrol at Templemartin, on the outskirts of the city, observed this pony tied to a fence with no feed or water and with the ropes wrapped around its legs. the pony was seized and taken into care. Gardaí were assisted by Kilkenny County Council.