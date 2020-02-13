Planning sought to pave way for new Graig' cafe

Planning permission is being sought to facilitate a proposal to transform the Market House in Graignamanagh into a new café.

The application seeks a material change of use to the ground floor from retail to café / restaurant use to facilitate a proposed 22-seater café within the existing building only, with no structural changes or external works. The Market House is a listed / protected building for conservation under the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage.

A decision from Kilkenny County Council is due at the end of March.