Gardaí investigate break in at school in Ballyhale

Gardaí received a report of a break in at a school in Ballyhale on Thursday (February 13) shortly after 8.30pm.

On arrival gardaí discovered the window of an office had been removed and the office ransacked. Nothing was taken.

It is believed four men were involved, it is believed they were travelling in a dark coloured Audi estate in the direction of Knocktopher.

Contact Gardaí in Thomastown with any information.