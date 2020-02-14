Kilkenny alert: Sandbags being made available ahead of Storm Dennis' arrival

Sandbags are being made available from a number of locations around Kilkenny in advance of the arrival of Storm Dennis here tomorrow.

The storm will bring wet and very windy weather this weekend and into Monday. There is a risk of flooding and damaging gusts.

Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians are advised to keep a check on the weather forecast and to take account of the prevailing conditions if making any trips. Kilkenny County Council says that surface water and debris is expected on all routes, and is advising people to exercise caution and adjust their speed taking account of the conditions.

"River levels are high throughout the county but most gauges indicate that levels are receding," said a statement from the council.

"Given the cumulative rainfall from Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis, the risk of river flooding is high. The council will monitor levels over the weekend."

In anticipation of flooding, sandbags will be available at the following locations:

Kilkenny City: Outside Goal Road Depot.

Castlecomer MD: Gate to Council depot, Woodquarter, Gowran,

The Square, Freshford,

Car park on Bridge Street, Ballyragget.

Gate to Council depot, The Square, Johnstown

Gate to Donaguile Depot, Castlecomer

Thomastown\Callan MD

Callan Area Office

Thomastown Area Office

Quay Graignamanagh

Quay Inistioge.