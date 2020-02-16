Huge hailstones pelt down on Kilkenny city

Hail shower in Kilkenny just now. Marble sized hail over 15mm thick.

Sean Keane

Reporter:

Sean Keane

Email:

sean.keane@kilkennypeople.ie

A 15mm hailstone just fell in Kilkenny city being held by Niall Dullard of kilkennyweather.com