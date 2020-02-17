Kilkenny County Council wins gold at prestigious community awards

Kilkenny County Council won best energy smart initiative recognising pioneering or innovative approaches to sustainable energy at this year’s All Ireland Community and Council Awards.

By promoting the use of energy in an intelligent and advanced way, Kilkenny was recognised for its efforts to become more energy-smart in how it operates on a day-to-day basis, with demonstrated savings in energy. Kilkenny County Council is delighted to be announced as the winner of the Best Energy Smart Initiative for the Streetlight LED Retrofit Pilot Project.

The prestigious awards recognise and celebrate community groups and councils working together across Ireland. They highlight the extraordinary work carried out within communities and reward unsung heroes for the phenomenal contribution they make throughout the year. With over 200 entries received, there were 24 well deserving winners crowned in the various different categories.

Following the success of a pilot project in 2017, Kilkenny County Council continued with the retrofit of street lighting across the county. In 2018 Kilkenny County Council were successful in securing grant aid from SEAI to retrofit a further 2,200 streetlights, and an additional 1,500 streetlights in 2019 with support from TII and SEAI. To date 6,000 streetlights have been retrofitted in Kilkenny and the council has commenced working on a national scheme as lead for 10 Eastern Counties to retrofit the remaining lights in Kilkenny and throughout the Eastern Counties over the coming years.

Social enterprises, councils, organisations, projects and individuals working within the communities across Ireland all entered this years’ event, which experienced the highest level of competition yet. This year entrants were required to provide information on the project they were submitting, the people involved and their achievements over the past year.