A Kilkenny hair stylist has won one of the top awards at the WeddingsOnline awards.

Receiving their award for Hair Stylist of the Year was Leanne Nolan of Vow 2 Wow, also pictured was Jonathan Bryans (Commercial Director, weddingsonline) and Caroline Dunne (Wedding Advisor-weddingsonline), taken last night at The Knightsbrook Hotel, Trim, Co. Meath, Monday 17th February 2020.