"Del boy" caught doing 100kmph in 50kmph in car with three tyres in Kilkenny

A driver was nearly as good as Del Boy in his iconic Reliant Regal at the weekend. He was stopped driving with only 3 tyres by gardai in Kilkenny on Saturday morning after he was clocked driving at 100kmph in 50kmph in poor driving conditions.

He also had no nct, tax or insurance and he had €200 in fake 10e notes in car. The driver failed roadside breath test and result at Kilkenny Garda station was 47/100. He was charged and bailed to kilkenny District Court and car was seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act. Gardaí used the newly issued Mobility Device in this detection