Approval given for a new ATM on Kieran Street in Kilkenny City
It will be at Rollercoaster Records
Planning application has been granted for a new ATM on Kieran Street in Kilkenny City.
The permission is for the installation of the cash machine to the existing shop front north/east elevation at Rollercoaster Records.
The applicant is Euronet 360 Finance Ltd (Irish Branch).
