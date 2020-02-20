Approval given for a new ATM on Kieran Street in Kilkenny City

It will be at Rollercoaster Records

Planning application has been granted for a new ATM on Kieran Street in Kilkenny City.

The permission is for the installation of the cash machine to the existing shop front north/east elevation at Rollercoaster Records.

The applicant is Euronet 360 Finance Ltd (Irish Branch).