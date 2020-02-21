BREAKING - Met Eireann now saying prolonged rain for next 14 days in Kilkenny

Met Éireann have advised that the current regime of periods of high intensity rainfall will possibly be a feature of our weather over the next 14 days. As the ground is already saturated, the cumulative rainfall forecasted will increase the threat of flooding. The prolonged periods of rain will lead to higher river levels and a potential risk of flooding. The Council are continuing to monitor river levels.

In anticipation of flooding, sandbags will be available at the following locations:

Kilkenny City: Outside Goal Road Depot.

Castlecomer MD: Gate to Council Depot, Woodquarter, Gowran,

The Square, Freshford,

Car park on Bridge Street, Ballyragget.

Gate to Council depot, The Square, Johnstown

Gate to Donaguile Depot, Castlecomer

Thomastown\Callan MD

Callan Area Office

Thomastown Area Office

Quay Graignamanagh

Quay Inistioge

Piltown MD

Each Council Depot in Piltown MD (at Piltown, Newrath and Tullagher)

If necessary, outside the Newrath and Tullagher Depots and at Rathkieran Cemetery near Mooncoin.