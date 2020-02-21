‘I’m going to chop you to pieces’ - Kilkenny court hears chilling threat

Two people have been refused bail following an incident in which a machete was wielded outside a house in Kilkenny.

Charges arose following an incident at Castlecomer Road in the early hours of last Sunday morning.



Before Kilkenny District Court on Monday were Monika Majerova, 21 The Arches, Barrack Street, Kilkenny, and Lee Heffernan, 26 Old Callan Road. Both are charged with two offences: the first under Section 9 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act (possession of knives and other articles), and the second under Section 5 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act (threats to kill or cause serious harm).

Gardaí gave evidence of arresting, charging and cautioning both defendants on Monday afternoon. Neither made a reply when charged.



Objected to Bail

Garda Amy Mulqueen gave evidence in relation to Ms Majerova. She objected to bail being granted. She said gardaí responded to a report of people banging on a door and a meat cleaver on the ground.

Garda Mark Keane gave evidence in relation to Mr Heffernan, and objected to bail being granted.

Garda Keane said at approximately 1.20am on February 16 gardaí responded to a report of two people at Castlecomer Road, one who had a machete in their possession.



At the scene the garda observed two people, one known to him as Lee Heffernan, the other Monika Majerova.



A neighbour identified himself to gardaí and identified the two people as those who had tried to get into the house.

Two other knives were found in the area. The meat cleaver was found under a car tyre. Garda Keane said mobile phone videos have been given to gardaí showing two people with knives banging on a door and shouting threats. One of the people in the video is heard shouting: “come out come out wherever you are, I’m going to chop you to pieces.”

Solicitor Con McDonnell said Ms Majerova is 33 and the mother of a 10 year-old son. He said she would follow any conditions set down if granted bail. Michael Byrne, solicitor for Mr Heffernan, appealed for bail to be granted saying the strength of the evidence was “quite insubstantial.”



Judge Geraldine Carthy said she was satisfied to refuse bail, having heard detailed garda objections to bail. She remanded both defendants in custody to appear before Kilkenny District Court, next Monday.

Mr Heffernan will appear by video link. She noted a request from Mr McDonnell that Ms Majerova see a medical professional as required while on remand.