US Olympic athlete Curtis Mitchell is guest speaker at Kilkenny Chamber Chat

World Championship medallist and Tokyo 2020 bound American sprinter Curtis Mitchell will be the guest speaker at this months Kilkenny Chamber Chats which will be held in Face, Kieran Street, Kilkenny next Thursday, February 27 at 6pm.

David Roche of Roche Injury Clinic has joined the athlete's backroom team as Mitchell has based himself in Ireland in February, and is like to return in April to continue his preparations for the Tokyo Olympics.

David Roche working with Curtis

He has been a brand ambassador for Adidas for years and also has his on Clothing Brand. He is publishing his own new e-book shortly and he also is the face of a Hemp Protein Company .

The team at Face, Kieran Street will provide light refreshments. Please contact the Chamber office at 056 7752767 or email admin@kilkennychamber.ie to confirm your FREE place.