Van hit tree
Fatal traffic accident in Kilkenny
Gardaí in Thomastown are investigating a single vehicle, fatal road traffic collision that occurred in the Goresbridge area, Co. Kilkenny in the early hours of this morning. A van collided with a tree on the R705 between Goresbridge and Bagenalstown. Emergency services also attended the scene. A male driver, aged in his 40s, was critically injured during the collision. He was taken from the scene to St. Luke’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Fatality in Kilkenny
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on