Roads alert: Work taking place on stretch between Thomastown and Bennettsbridge
Delays can be expected on this section of the R700
Traffic management in place
A stretch of road between Thomastown and Bennettsbridge will see disruption to traffic during working hours this week.
Kilkenny County Council are carrying out works on the R700 Thomastown to Bennettsbridge rd at junction L8202 Legan from today (Monday) to Friday, February 28.
A traffic management system will be in operation from 8am - 5pm. Delays can be expected.
