Two anglers fined for illegal net fishing for salmon in Kilkenny

Two anglers have appeared in court on charges relating to illegal net fishing for salmon on the lower River Nore.

The men appeared in front of Judge Geraldine Carthy at Kilkenny District Court on Tuesday in respect of breaches of fisheries legislation on the River Nore which occurred on July 15, 2019.

Fisheries Officer John Cullen outlined the facts of the case to the court and how officers used a mobile scout camera (CCTV) to capture video and still images of both men using a net and a cot (small wooden boat) to illegally catch eight wild salmon. The incident occurred is a remote area on the tidal section of the River Nore, approximately 8km downstream of Inistioge.

Judge Carthy said she had considered the significant nature of the offence but also took into account the good character references for both defendants, and the fact that they have no previous convictions. Judge Carthy imposed fines and costs totalling €1,500 to each of the two men.

“Our fisheries officers patrol the waterways in overt and covert operations day and night with the aim of protecting and conserving our precious salmon stocks and valuable fisheries resource using a range of technologies," said Director of the South Eastern River Basin District at Inland Fisheries Ireland David Mc Inerney.

"This conviction highlights that illegal salmon fishing will not be tolerated and is a serious environmental crime.

"The River Nore has been closed to the harvesting of salmon since 2014 and the river is only open on a catch and release basis for salmon angling since 2014. There has been a significant decline in salmon stocks in recent years and the River Nore is significantly below its conservation limit, which indicates that every effort needs to be made to conserve this fishery."

Members of the public can report instances of illegal fishing, water pollution of invasive species by calling Inland Fisheries Ireland’s confidential hotline number on 1890 34 74 24 or 1890 FISH 24.

For more information on Inland Fisheries Ireland, visit www.fisheriesireland.ie.