Substance misuse strategy launched for Kilkenny and South-east

A new three year strategy has been launched aimed at ensuring locally-based responses that complement existing or planned drug programmes in counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford.

Titled 'Challenge and Change: tackling Substance Misuse in the South East Region', the strategy has been developed by the South East Regional Drugs and Alcohol Task Force (SERDATF). It's been developed over 12 months, following public consultation and also a range of feedback events with target groups to ensure that the strategy meets evidenced need.

SERDATF’s strategy has six strategic objectives, covering areas such as:

· education and early intervention with young people, families and parents,

· delivering integrated treatment and support for people to sustain recovery;

· supporting and rebuilding communities affected by drug-related crime and anti social behaviour;

· commissioning more and better research on trends in substance misuse and learning to build sound interventions to address these and building an effective partnership approach in the region through the SERDATF.

Among those to address the launch held at Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT), were William Donnelly (President, WIT), Paul Goff (Regional Substance Misuse Lead, South East Community Healthcare) and Dr Michelle Foley (Research Fellow, Dept of Health Sciences, WIT), in addition to contributions to a discussion on the lived experience from Marie Comerford, Samantha Joyce, Declan Burke, Susan Doherty and Dr Mike Watts.

In a joint initiative between researchers at WIT and the SERDATF (with the support of HSE/South East Community Healthcare), free public network cafés took place in Carlow, Clonmel, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford earlier last year, which gathered information towards identifying priorities for this Drug and Alcohol Implementation Strategy for the South East.

SERDATF also commissioned the Health Sciences/Nursing and Healthcare Dept of WIT to conduct a Situational Analysis and Implementation Plan, to inform SERDATF in its role of co-ordinating the implementation of the National Drug Strategy in the context of the needs of the South East.

Funded by the Department of Health, SERDATF is one of 10 Regional Drugs Task Forces set up in 2003 under the National Drug Strategy. Its role is to research, develop, implement and monitor a co-ordinated response to illicit drug use in the South East.

SERDATF has been given a key role government in responding to the drug problem. The vision of SERDATF is to reduce the impact of substance misuse on individuals, their families and our communities through a range of integrated effective interventions that help people make a difference for the better in their lives and contribute to creating a safe and healthy community, support services that treat people with dignity and respect and an effective partnership approach to tackling substance misuse.

“Drug and alcohol Task Forces play a major role in assessing the extent and nature of the drug and alcohol problems within the areas they serve," says Chairperson of SERDATF Laurence Wrenne.

"We co-ordinate a multi-disciplinary, targeted, local response. Our main priorities, as we attempt to drive down substance misuse is to reduce harm and provide the appropriate treatment services and plan future effective responses to the issues identified. Developing this strategy is a pledge to our communities in the South East that drug and alcohol misuse and its effects will be robustly tackled through a number of approaches, including prevention activities, education, community empowerment and treatment provision. The strategy will complement the vision of the 'Reducing Harm, Supporting Recovery Strategy' aimed at reducing the damage caused by substance misuse to individuals, communities and Irish society as a whole by 2025.”