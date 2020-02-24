St Canice's Credit Union to close MacDonagh Junction branch

St Canice's Credit Union is set to close its branch at MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre with effect from Saturday, April 18, 2020.

In a statement by the Credit Union they said "In 2017 we extended the High Street Kilkenny branch to create a private and efficient walk in loan application and collection service. When the lease in MacDonagh Junction was due for review in 2017, the board sought and received an extension until 2020. With the prospect of a further lease agreement for the premises in MacDonagh Junction required, a detailed review of the services offered in Kilkenny City to our members has been conducted with the aim of balancing operational efficiencies with member service. With the advent of online and phone loan application services, online accounts, a full service debit card and the expansion of the branch in High Street, Kilkenny, service offerings which were not available when MacDonagh Junction branch was opened in 2008, we are confident that we can serve the Kilkenny City member needs via one branch only in the city.

"These recently introduced services combined with ever rising costs and lower investment income, means that we find that it is no longer sustainable to operate two branches within Kilkenny City. Therefore, in order to manage these costs and secure the future of the credit union, the Board of St. Canice’s Credit Union has made the necessary but difficult decision to close the branch in the Goods Shed at MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre.

"We sincerely apologise to those members who are inconvenienced by this change and can reassure them that their credit union business will continue to be served through the remaining branch network as well as on the phone and online.

The Member Service Centre has been a tremendous success and, in a bid to continue to improve service availability for all members, the phone service line will expand operating hours for members on a trial basis, on Mondays and Tuesdays until 8pm from Monday 30th March.

The MacDonagh Junction branch will close on Saturday 18th April 2020. Please contact our Member Service Centre on (056) 7722042, if you need help setting up an online account or applying for a debit card. The High Street Kilkenny branch and other branch offices will continue to operate and offer a walk-in service for all members.