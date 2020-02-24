Visit Kilkenny libraries on National Library Open Day

Everyone is invited to visit their local library and take a closer look at all it has to offer on National Library Open Day, Saturday, February 29.

Libraries all around the country will be taking part in National Library Open Day, and are issuing a special invitation to everyone to come along and see all that’s on offer for them at their library completely free. Friendly library staff will also be on hand to show everyone around, demonstrate our free online services, and sign you up for a library card.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere recently launched National Library Open Day in Graignamanagh Library recently.

“Myself and my family are avid library users, and always find the local library is a warm, welcoming space we can all enjoy together," he said.

"Many people don’t fully realise the wide range of free resources, supports and services provided on their doorstep, so the National Library Open Day is a great opportunity to get a flavour of what is on offer.”

For a flavour of what is on offer, including upcoming events, visit www.kilkennylibrary.ie.