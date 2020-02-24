Breaking: Significant drug seizures of cannabis and cocaine in Kilkenny City

Approximately €50,000 worth of drugs seized

File photo of cannabis plants

Cannabis and cocaine valued at almost €50,000 has been seized during searches across Kilkenny City earlier today.

Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit conducted a number of searches today targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Kilkenny City.

As a result of these searches over €40,000 worth of cannabis and €8,000 worth of cocaine was seized.

Investigations are ongoing.