Aldi unveils plans to open new store in Castlecomer Kilkenny

The lowest prices in grocery are coming to Castlecomer as Aldi today confirmed its plans to open a new store as part of its €160 million Irish store network investment programme.

Expected to open in 2022, the new store will be located in the centre of Castlecomer, on the site of the town’s former Creamery. The site, vacant for several years, is being developed by Greenstripe Ltd., and will feature the Aldi store as the anchor tenant, along with additional retail, office and residential units. The Creamery’s historic three-storey mill building, a protected structure, will also be preserved and fully refurbished. A planning application for the 52,500 square feet development on the eight acre site has been submitted to Kilkenny County Council.

The development of the new Aldi store will see a substantial investment into the local area, with up to 100 jobs being created during the construction period and 20 permanent positions to become available upon opening.

The 1,315 sqm store will be constructed in Aldi’s award-winning Project Fresh design and will be powered by 100% green electricity. There will be 229 car parking spaces available for customers within the overall development and a further four bicycle parking stations on site. Aldi will also invest in the future of Castlecomer through the provision of two free-to-use electric vehicle charging points outside the store.

Commenting, Adam Ward, Managing Director Aldi Mitchelstown Region said: “We are very excited to be coming to Castlecomer. This is fantastic news for shoppers and employment in the town. Every new Aldi store that opens brings greater choice, quality and value to shoppers.”

“Aldi has a strong commitment to Kilkenny, operating five stores in the county. Our new Castlecomer store will bring great value to the doorsteps of locals who previously had to travel up to 30 minutes to their nearest Aldi.”

Brian Dunlop of Brian Dunlop Architects notes that “This new development will provide an extension of Castlecomer’s existing streetscape and revitalise this area intrinsically linked to the town’s history. With Aldi as the anchor tenant along with the proposed office & residential accommodation we look forward to transforming the site into a modern mixed use development that fits the needs of Castlecomer’s residents.”

Aldi’s five Kilkenny stores participate in its national partnership with FoodCloud, donating surplus food to local charities daily. The Kilkenny stores have donated over 33,000 meals to charity to date. Each store is also part of Aldi’s Community Grants network, with Down Syndrome Ireland Waterford and South Kilkenny Branch, Amber Kilkenny Women’s Refuge, South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association and Fairy Footprints availing of a bursary grant in recent times.