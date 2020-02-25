Investigations ongoing into spate of burglaries across the county of Kilkenny

Homeowners are being urged to be extra vigilant following a spate of burglaries in recent days.

On Saturday a house in Urlingford was burgled between 7.20pm and 8.20pm. A back windown was forced open in order to gain entry.

Meanwhile a residential premises in Gowran was targeted on Thursday last between 9 and 9.45pm. The culprits forced two doors in order to gain access. The homeowner was in the house and described the culprits as being dressed in black with white scarves covering their faces. The house was searched and money was taken.

A car was observed outside the house around the time, it is described as metallic possibly silver or light brown.

Gardaí are also investigating a burglary at Courtnaboula in Callan where money was stolen and at Stonebridge in Piltown on February 19.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local garda stations.