Garda Commissioner briefs Kilkenny Joint Policing Committee meeting

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris attended this week’s meeting of the Joint Policing Committee meeting to address members on a controversial policing model which will see Kilkenny City lose its status as divisional headquarters.

Under the radical new plans, 124 administrative offices will be reduced to just 19.

The Carlow/Kilkenny garda division will become the Carlow/Kilkenny/ Waterford division. The implementation on the plan is underway on a phased basis and the Carlow/Kilkenny/Waterford division is included in the third tranche of districts.

Commissioner Harris said that the new operating model was ‘a response to a changing society and changing communities’. He also spoke about the rise in cybercrime, crimes against the vulnerable, domestic abuse and online child abuse.

“We need reform of the organisation to deliver efficiency and effectiveness,” he said adding that the new model would include larger divisions, more frontline gardaí, improved performance and enhanced national and regional support.

Chairman of the JPC, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick said that the loss of the garda divisional headquarters to Waterford was ‘massive’.

“We are putting the headquarters down in Waterford, they are only looking out at the sea while we are in the middle.”

Mayor Martin Brett (Fine Gael) said that the work done by Chief Supt Hayes ‘has been incredible’.

“It doesn’t seem like a model that will work. If it is not broken then why fix it,” he asked.

Cllr Deirdre Cullen (Fianna Fáil) expressed her disappointment over the move of the divisional headquarters. She also expressed concerned that Thomastown might lose their garda superintendent under the new model.

“The loss of a superintendent in Thomastown would put rural communities in a precarious position. We need to keep our Superintendent in Thomastown to serve as a voice for the people of South Kilkenny,” she added.

Commissioner Harris acknowledged the work done by gardaí in Kilkenny.

“We want the focus that Chief Supt Hayes brought to performance to be spread across the country,” he said adding that the new plans were ‘not a cost saving exercise’.

Deputy McGuinness said that the community-based model of policing in Kilkenny was ‘a model for the rest of the country’.

“Looking towards the future can you say none of that will change in that we will have that community policing in rural communities that we have now,” he said.

“I want a guarantee that what is happening on the ground in Kilkenny will not be effected. It has taken years to build up.”

Commissioner Harris responded by saying that the new model is ‘built on community policing’.

“It is about providing an effective service which is responsive to the needs of the community.”