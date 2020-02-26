Ely's of Kilkenny and Tipperary sell €500,000 Euromillions ticket!

A family business with shops in Kilkenny and Tipperary has sold a lucky €500,000 EuroMillions wining ticket!

Players in Co. Tipperary are being urged to check their tickets today after one lucky player, who bought their ticket in Thurles won the €500,000 EuroMillions Plus top prize on last night’s draw (Tuesday 26th February).

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers for last night’s draw were: 15, 16, 17, 37, 45.

While there was no winner of the €51 million EuroMillions jackpot there were more than 45,000 players won prizes in Ireland on last night’s draw. Friday’s EuroMillions jackpot now heads for an estimated €65 million.

Speaking on selling the lucky Quick Pick ticket, Ronan Ely, one of the owners of the family business said: “It’s tremendous news to get and there’s a massive buzz about Thurles town since early morning. We have no idea who the winner could be as it’s a very busy store, so it really could be anyone. We will be encouraging all of our customers today to check their tickets as it could be them but we hope it brings a lot of happiness to the winner, whoever he or she may be.”

The Ely family business currently employs over 100 staff at their three Centra stores in Thurles and Urlingford, Co. Kilkenny (2) which they have operated for the last 30 years. Their last big National Lottery win came in 2017 when one of their customers bagged the €250,000 Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

