New Green Party member on Kilkenny county Council

Maria Dollard was co-opted on to Kilkenny County Council to fill the seat vacated by Malcolm Noonan following his election to the Dail. Maria works with the KITE Autism Service of the HSE.

Maria thanked for the great welcome she received. “I know so many of you and our paths have crossed mostly because of my daughter Lucy who has been honoured by three Kilkenny Mayors, our Cathaoirleach Clr Cleere, Cllr O’Neill and Cllr Doyle.

“It is a huge honour and a privilege to have been chosen by the members of the Kilkenny City Local Election Area Green Party to continue the great work that Deputy Noonan has been doing for the last 16 years. It is a testament to Malcolm’s hard work and commitment that this is the longest held Green Party Council seat in the country," she said.

DEputy Noonan said Maria will be a great addition to the council, bringing many years experience in disability rights activism, community education and environment campaigning to the table.

"Most of all she will be a great asset to our green team in Carlow Kilkenny as we plan towards the local elections in 2024. It's a fantastic day for her family and friends and I wish her a fulfilling career in local democracy.

During the short meeting, convened for the express purpose of her co-opting, Cllr Maria outlined the areas of particular interest to her: “I have a few areas that I hope to keep to the fore of my work during my term as Green Party Councillor. I am deeply concerned that the voices of people on the margins sometimes go unheard. I will be seeking to not only disability proof all initiatives but equality proof them also.

"The Equality Acts prohibit discrimination in the provision of goods, services, education and accommodation on any of the nine grounds - gender, marital status, family status, age, sexual orientation, race, religion and membership of the Traveller community.

"I’m concerned that all development in Kilkenny will go through the correct planning stages and that environmental concerns are given as much attention as commercial concerns in all proposed projects. Our natural environment cannot be destroyed for commercial gain and we must remember that we are the caretakers of Kilkenny for future generations. Development needs to be future proofed. At national level, Green Party negotiators are pushing for borough and city councils to be reintroduced. This may necessitate a reconsideration of proposed developments to town hall, especially given the level of local opposition that has come to my attention.

I will actively support the arts and education projects as education is the practice of freedom and a tool for change. Green Party policy is to devolve more power to community groups in decision making with the introduction of participatory budgeting. I know that Malcolm and our negotiating team are pushing hard for this," Maria said.

Maria, who was accompanied at the meeting by her mother, her husband Niall and her children Brian and partner Sarah, Killian and Lucy, finished by saying how much she was looking forward to working with all the elected members, the executive and especially the people of Kilkenny.