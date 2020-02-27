Huge rise in number of cars abandoned in Kilkenny
Council removed more than 70 vehicles last year
File photo: Abandoned car
Kilkenny County Council acted to seize and remove 71 abandoned cars last year — a marked increase on previous years.
At the February meeting of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr Fidelis Doherty raised the issue of end-of-life vehicles: “They might be 10,15,20 years old and just left at the side of a by-road, and it does look awful bad,” she said.
Senior engineer Frank Stafford said multi-agency work was often required.
“In 2019, we seized 71 cars — a huge increase on previous years,” he said. He added that the council discussed with gardaí the procedures around removing vehicles.
“There are about seven steps we have to take as a local authority — there’s a lot of boxes to be ticked from a legal point of view. It is not simple,” he said.
