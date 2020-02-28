Breaking: Retail unit in Smithlands on the Kilkenny Ring Road targeted by criminals

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating a burglary at a retail outlet in Smithlands, Ring Road, Kilkenny earlier today.

The break-in occurred in the early hours of the morning. The culprits gained entry by cutting locks on the back door.

They entered the building and stole TV’s, phones and smart watches.

Gardaí are asking anyone who was in the area from around 1.30am and saw anything suspicious to contact them on (056) 7775000.