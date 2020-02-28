Kilkenny public urged to do 'the right thing' as over 1,000 waste-related complaints made

Kilkenny County Council’s environment section received 1,066 complaints in relation to litter, waste and illegal dumping last year.

Of these, 1,014 were investigated and closed, with the remainder carrying over into this year. Senior engineer Frank Stafford of the environment section said the council aims to close out 90% in each year, and had exceeded this target. The number of cameras used to catch offenders was doubled from five to ten last year.

The figures come as the council’s chief executive Colette Byrne warned that significant resources were being used to combat litter and illegal waste disposal.

“Huge resources go into it, and I suppose what strikes me is that if everyone did the right thing, we would have some amount of money for positive interventions rather than negative interventions,” she said at the February monthly council meeting.

“If every household only gave their waste to a registered waste collector who disposed of it properly. If every driver and passenger didn’t fly tip, if every dog owner loved their dog enough to clean up after it... It’s a huge deal of work, and it would be a lot better if we could spend that money doing positive things.”

A new, one-day ‘county clean’ will be spearheaded by Ms Byrne later this year, which it’s hoped will be the start of a three-year initiative. While the council still supports the National Spring Clean event, the feeling is that it tends to be the same groups and faces each year, and there is a need to engage other people and groups.

targeted campaign

The council’s environmental awareness officer Bernadette Moloney said she had been going into schools and feels it is time another big anti-litter campaign to change people’s behaviour. This will be the first campaign of the new plan, and will target those 25 years of age and younger. The last such targeted campaign took place two years ago, and it was aimed at motorists.

Meanwhile another initiative is a ‘green charter’, which has been developed for community event and festival groups. The idea behind the ten-step charter is to get organisers of these events to promote waste prevention and ‘green’ their event.

“If they even take one of the ten this year, and then build on that the next,” said Ms Moloney.

Success stories include the St Patrick’s Festival, which this year continues with themes relating to ‘biodiversity’, and Savour Kilkenny, which developed a three-bin initiative to help segregation of waste materials.

In relation to separation of waste, Cllr David Fitzgerald said some people were very good, but others were not — and there is huge variety in types of plastic in circulation. Ms Moloney agreed that it is a big issue.

“We are trying to get out the message of what can be recycled and what can’t, and making sure waste is not contaminated,” she said.