House ransacked and jewellery stolen in South Kilkenny burglary

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating a burglary at a house in the Ballinacroney area of Piltown.

The incident occurred between 18th and 21st February while the homeowners were away. The property was entered via a rear door.

Wardrobes were ransacked and a quantity of jewellery was taken including – a gold wonatch, a diamond bracelet, three gold rings. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact them (056) 7754150 .