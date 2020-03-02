Amazing life of Maureen O'Hara comes to Kilkenny

Queen of Technicolor – The story of Maureen O’Hara, written and performed by Elaine O’Dwyer and directed by Gráinne Byrne will be staged in the Watergate Theatre on Saturday, March 21 at 8pm.

This one-woman show marks the centenary of legendary Irish actress Maureen O’Hara who was born in 1920. Star of Hollywood’s Golden Age, O’Hara played roles that often mirrored her true persona as a tough, feisty and courageous woman.

A frontrunner of the #TimesUp movement, O’Hara stood up against Hollywood’s studio bosses and steered clear of the casting couch.

“I wasn’t a whore. I was unwilling to make that kind of sacrifice to get a part in a movie,” she said.

Portraying over 20 characters in this tour de force performance, O’ Dwyer takes you on an intimate journey, revealing the person behind the limelight.

The vanity case used in the production is the original case which belonged to O’Hara. Don’t miss this fantastic performance. Book now at watergatetheatre.com or call the box office on 056 7761674.