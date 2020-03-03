Shooting Incident in Mullinahone over Kilkenny border

Gardaí in Clonmel have arrested one man and seized a number of firearms following a shooting incident in Mullinahone, Co Tipperary.

At approximately 10.30pm Gardaí received reports of shots fired outside at a house in the Mullinahone area. It’s understood a number of people were in the house at the time but no one was injured. Gardaí recovered a number of spent casings from the scene.

During a follow up operation involving local Gardaí and members of the ASU a man in his late teens was arrested a short time later. A number of licenced firearms and ammunition were seized. The youth is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 at Clonmel Garda Station. Enquiries are ongoing.