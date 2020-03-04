Major grant to Kilkenny libraries for equipment to help those with special needs

Just under €39,000 has been granted to libraries in Kilkenny and Carlow for equipment to assist people with special needs, according to Fine Gael TD, John Paul Phelan.

“I am delighted to confirm that €38,826 in funding has been allocated to cover the Kilkenny network as well as Carlow, Tullow, Bagenalstown and Borris, finance which was approved by Minister for Rural & Community Development, Michael Ring, TD.

“Kilkenny gets €20,000 which will be spread across the entire library network to finance a sensory box, toys, workshop signage and more. In Carlow, €13,708 goes towards a sensory room in Tullow and a further €5,111 will help finance sensory facilities in Carlow, Bagenalstown and Borris.

“This funding announcement will support the provision of sensory facilities and equipment in public libraries that can help individuals with sensory impairments, special educational needs and other learning differences, and those on the Autism spectrum.

“Libraries are focal points of communities throughout the country and hubs for education and work, with Fine Gael recognising the value of these invaluable local resources through increased investment.

“A total of €691,231 will be invested in libraries across the country by the Department of Rural and Community Development, and this amount will be matched with a contribution of €220,000 from the relevant Library Authorities.

“I was also pleased to hear the Minister for Rural & Community Development, Michael Ring, has decided to expand the My Open Library Service, which allows access to public libraries on a self-service basis from 8am to 10pm, 365 days a year.”

The Minister for Rural & Community Development, Michael Ring, said: “The My Open Library service has been an amazing success and is a fantastic and free community resource.

“I am delighted to announce funding has been approved for additional My Open Library branches and two expanded services across eight local authority areas.”