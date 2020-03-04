IMC Cimemas Barrack Street, Kilkenny owners seek retention of planning

City Cinemas Limited has applied to Kilkenny County Council to reduce the number of seats at its the IMC Cinemas,

Barrack Street, Kilkenny from 1,444 seats to 1,250 seats.

It also has sought retention of the sub-division of the previously approved screens 4 and 5 (236 seats in total), into 3 screens, each containing 60 seats (180 in total).

It also wants to retain the relocation of the proposed Staff Room, Office and Popcorn Store from Foyer Level to Entrance Level

and the retention of an additional Screen 12 containing 23 seats within this area on Foyer Level.

Retention is also sought of additional back of house areas on entrance level.

Retention for the re-direction of the pedestrian connection to Barrack Street through an existing entrance to the

site and the non-demolition of an existing two-storey commercial building along Barrack Street, with a

floor area of 342m2 is also sought.

Retention for the re-configuration of the car parking area, to include the provision of an additional 34 no. car parking spaces is also sought