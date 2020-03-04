WATCH: Kilkenny girl (8) appeals for Easter eggs for children in hospital

A kindhearted Kilkenny girl has taken it upon herself to organise an Easter egg collection to make sure children in hospital or in emergency accommodation will be able to enjoy some chocolate this Easter.

Eight-year-old Maisie was worried the Easter Bunny might forget some children so she decided to put out a video appeal and begin a collection. Check out the video below:

"Hi, I'm Maisie, I'm eight years old," she says.

"This Easter I would like my mam's friends or maybe my friends to collect up some Easter eggs and drop it to my mam's house. I'm going to be bringing them to the sick children in hospital and the homeless shelters."

Maisie's mother, Tracey Dorney, says there has been a fantastic response so far from people.

"She wants to collect Easter eggs so she can bring them to St Luke's paediatric ward and to the homeless children for Easter," she says.

A number of local businesses, including SuperValu in Market Cross, have also pledged to help out with the collection.