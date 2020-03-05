BREAKING - Boil Water Notice in Ballyragget lifted with immediate effect

Following consultation with the Health Service Executive, Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council wish to inform members of the public serviced by the Ballyragget Public Water Supply Scheme that the Boil Water Notice which came into effect on the 11/02/2020 has now been lifted.

The Boil Water Notice was put in place for the entire Ballyragget Public Water supply as a precautionary measure following an increase in turbidity in the water leaving the treatment plant. The increase in turbidity could have caused inadequate disinfection and as public health is Irish Water's priority, a precautionary Boil Water Notice was put in place.

Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council wishes to notify consumers that following the completion of remedial works on this supply and receipt of satisfactory monitoring results, the boil water notice which has been in place is now lifted with immediate effect. This decision follows consultation undertaken with the Health Service Executive.

Speaking about the Ballyragget Supply, Irish Water's Operations Lead, James O'Toole said, "We were acutely aware that the Boil Water Notice caused the community in Ballyragget a great level of inconvenience and we apologies for that, however, we need to ensure that public health is protected at all times when it comes to the public water supply and this is why we imposed the Boil Water Notice. We have managed the situation on site with Kilkenny Co. Co. to ensure we resume the normal supply of drinking water following an intensive period of monitoring and testing the water quality results and having consulted with our colleagues in the HSE, are happy to lift the Boil Water Notice"

All consumers on the Ballyragget Public Water Supply can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

Irish Water and the Kilkenny County Council - Health Service Executive Water Local Liaison Group will continue to meet and review ongoing process control, monitoring and testing of the drinking water supply.

The Irish Water Customer Contact Centre (1850 278 278) is available to answer customer queries in relation to the lifting of this notice. Further information is available on our website at www.water.ie.

Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council acknowledge the patience, cooperation and assistance of the general public during the period of the boil water notice and greatly regrets any inconvenience caused to householders and the business community.