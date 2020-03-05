Time is running out for Kilkenny lads to become a Rose Escort at the 2020 Rose of Tralee festival

2019 Rose of Tralee Dr Sinéad Flanagan and the Rose Escort of the Year Jamie Flannery, have put the call-out to the men of Kilkenny that time is now running out to join the Rose Escort Team for this year’s Rose of Tralee International Festival from August 21st – 25th . Kilkenny have been well represented among the Rose Escort Team in the past four years, with Shane Walsh flying the flag most recently in 2019.

“Why should someone apply?” asks Rose Escort of the Year, Jamie Flannery. “That’s easy, it's been an absolutely fantastic experience to date and we’re only halfway through the year! The week in Tralee last August was a phenomenal experience. I’ve made friends for life in the Roses and Rose Escort class of 2019 from all over the world; and it hasn’t stopped there.

“Since August, I've been lucky enough to get the opportunity to travel to Frankfurt for the Christmas markets, volunteer with Chernobyl Children International in Belarus and will shortly be travelling to New York for St Patrick's Day in a few weeks’ time. The opportunities, friendships and networks that have opened up to me in the past few months are incredible, so if you think that’s for you, I’d encourage you to get the application in”, continued Jamie.

The application deadline of March 20th is nearing. Candidates will be invited for interview in April, with the successful gentlemen taking part in a team-building Boot Camp in June where they will enjoy some of Kerry’s most stunning locations. The Rose Escorts will then play an integral role in the Rose of Tralee International Festival in August supporting not only the Roses, but the wider Festival Team. Some of the highlights will include the Gala Rose Ball, Festival Parades and a week packed full of entertainment. One of the 32 Rose Escorts will also be announced as the Rose Escort of the Year live on RTÉ television by Daithí Ó Sé on August 24th.

Rose of Tralee, Dr Sinéad Flanagan, said: "The Rose Escorts play a really important role in the overall experience of the Rose of Tralee Festival. They are always at hand to support the Roses and their energy and laughter really adds to the experience.

“As Jamie mentioned, the companionship of the 2019 Roses and Roses Escorts has continued since Tralee with reunions and trips to Frankfurt, Belarus and shortly New York. To enjoy all of these opportunities, with an international circle of friends is the very essence of the Rose of Tralee Festival so I’d encourage any man interested in joining the Rose Escort Team to get their application in now”, continued Sinéad.

In order to be eligible to be a Rose Escort at the Rose of Tralee International Festival applicants must be:

· Born in Ireland or of Irish descent by virtue of one of your ancestors having been born in Ireland

· Unmarried or never been married

· Male, 21 years of age by 1st January 2020 and not have reached your 31st birthday on or prior to 1st September 2020

· Available for the International Festival events including Rose Escort Bootcamp, if selected.

In the last three years, men from the Agribusiness Sector narrowly topped teachers and financial services employees amongst the occupations for Rose Escorts. The Festival has also welcomed Zoo Keepers, Plumbers, Stone Masons, Construction Engineers, Sales, Reps, Fitness Therapists, Students, Hotel and Bar managers, Accountants, Doctors and Nurses to the Rose Escort team down through the years.

The 2020 Rose of Tralee International Festival will take place from August 21st – 25th. If you’re interested in joining the Rose Escort Team simply visit roseoftralee.ie to apply.