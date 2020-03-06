Crime levels continue to fall in Kilkenny city and county

Property crime in Kilkenny is down 50% over the past five years according to the latest crime figures revealed at a recent meeting of the Joint Policing Committee.

The figures include theft from the person and from residential and commercial properties.

Superintendent Derek Hughes told the meeting that “burglaries from residential and commercial properties affect and traumatise people”.

He revealed that there has been a reduction of 60% in Kilkenny in recent years and added that burglaries are down 50% in South Kilkenny over the past five years.

“In the first nine months of 2019 in Kilkenny City 12 residential properties were burgled,” he said. This compares to 105 in 2014 which is a reduction of over 90%.

“There are not a lot of people committing crime - Kilkenny is a very safe city.”

Crime Reduction

Supt Hughes explained how a new programme targeting prolific offenders was helping to reduce crime in the city and county.

“Since we have started with our Prolific Offender Management Programme we have seen a reduction in crime. This programme involves high visibility police checkpoints and gardaí on the beat along with offender monitoring and curfew checks,” he said.

Other elements of the programme include garda objections to bail and adopting a pro-arrest and charge attitude.

Supt Hughes also outlined how the profile of offender can change depending on where the offending behaviour takes place.

“Kilkenny City usually has indigenous criminals while in Thomastown and South Kilkenny it is usually people who are travelling to a rural area.”

The number of curfew checks has increased dramatically in recent years. In 2011 there were just 11 checks and this rose to 200 in 2018 before jumping to 580 checks last year.

Generally there are approximately 20 prolific criminals who are on a curfew in the city and county.

Supt Hughes told the meeting that the attitude of criminals has also changed and shared how one criminal who was delayed returning home called to the garda station to explain their whereabouts.

The superintendent also explained how Operation CitySafe, which was launched in 2018, has been a resounding success.

“It is a public safety and harm reduction strategy and involves posting gardaí at known hotspots. This type of high visibility policing is working well,” he said.

Figures reveal a significant reduction in assaults from 73 in 2017 to 54 in 2018 and 48 in 2019.

Homesafe

Another successful garda operation which has helped to reduce crime is Operation HomeSafe which commenced in 2019.

Operation HomeSafe involves visiting large housing estates following a spate of burglaries (nine burglaries in one housing estate over a two-day period) in Kilkenny City. All the burglaries were committed by the culprits gaining access through open doors or windows.

Other high profile operations such as Thor which involve a large amount of gardaí carrying out checkpoints and searches and community engagement also help to combat crime.

Chairman of the Joint Policing Committee, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick commended the gardaí on their hard work which has led to a reductions in crime adding that it ‘very important to feel safe in the city’.

Cllr Tomas Breathnach remarked that ‘the impact of crime is not limited to the victim only and is an affront to the whole community’.

Supt Hughes also told the meeting that the local authority and gardaí worked closely together and that there information sharing between the two organisations.