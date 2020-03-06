Plan your perfect wedding at The Lord Bagenal Inn

Family run since 1979 and set in the historic village of Leighlinbridge, the Lord Bagenal Inn lies against the stunning backdrop of the River Barrow

With one wedding a day, the Lord Bagenal Inn is devoted to creating #yourweddingyourway. From the moment the team first meet you, we will be there every step of the way to make sure your Wedding Day is perfect.

Booking your wedding with them guarantees you a dedicated wedding consultant and experienced wedding team.The Lord Bagenal offers wedding packages at €41pp and €59pp or the option to create your own unique package using the Menu Selector #yourweddingyourway.

A 15% discount applies for weddings booked for January-April and November 2020/2021. The Marina Room with its spacious, bright, classic décor, comfortably caters for 280 guests. Opening out onto the garden terrace, wedding photographs capture your everlasting memories.

The stylish, yet contemporary Waterfront Package, €85pp, offers something for the more intimate of wedding celebrations for up to 70 guests. Whether your wedding is traditional or a more relaxed gathering, the Lord Bagenal Inn has something for you.

CEREMONIES

The Lord Bagenal Inn is approved to host civil ceremonies, blessings, same sex ceremonies and civil partnerships. Ceremonies outside on the Waterfront Terrace are also a possibility at the Lord Bagenal Inn.

BEST WEDDING VENUE

As Winners of multiple awards and Best Wedding Venue in Leinster, The Lord Bagenal Inn prides itself on offering you 'Your Wedding, Your Way'! We would be delighted to meet with you for a viewing, pop in or make an appointment with one of the dedicated wedding team.

The Spring Wedding Showcase takes place Sunday, March 8 from 2pm to 5.30pm.