Garda investigation underway into Graignamanagh assault

An investigation into an assault that occurred on Main Street in Graignamanagh on Sunday afternoon is underway.

Gardaí on patrol were flagged down by a member of the public who had been assaulted just before 1.30pm. The injured party had received a punch to the face resulting in a gash above his eye.

The suspect fled the scene and the man was taken to St Lukes Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Gardaí in Graignamanagh are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact them on (059) 972 5750.