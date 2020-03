Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a commercial premises in Piltown where a quantity of machinery was stolen.

The incident took place at Fanningstown on Tuesday last at 8.30pm. An unknown male entered the premises and stole two chainsaws, one orange Husqvarna and one grey Oleomac.

The man left in a grey Nissan Note. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Mooncoin on (051) 895 122.