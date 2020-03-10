Kilkenny businesses take steps to protect from Covid-19

There are growing fears for the effect that the threat of Coronavirus (Covid-19) is having on local business, including Kilkenny’s all-important tourist industry.

Some restaurants and pubs are reporting a decline in footfall as wary customers eschew going out. Some larger employers are taking steps to ensure business continues as close to normal as possible.

Glanbia Ireland has put in place precautionary measures as part of the national effort to minimise the spread of the disease. A number of weeks ago, Glanbia Ireland initiated its Business Continuity Planning (BCP) process to deal with the challenges arising from this situation.

"Our precautionary measures include the activation of Site Protection Plans at all Glanbia Ireland sites; prohibition of site visits except in business critical circumstances; prohibition of all international employee business travel and; the implementation of Return to Work protocols for employees following any personal periods of travel," said a statement from Glanbia.

"We have already tested the capabilities for some of our teams to work from home. We are continuing to monitor this evolving issue on a daily basis and taking all appropriate measures. Our sites are also working in close collaboration with authorities and following their guidance to ensure all appropriate measures are being taken."

Farmer suppliers

"In addition to our already strict hygiene procedures, we have drawn up protocols in relation to the delivery of our feed/fertiliser and the collection of milk for our farmer customers and suppliers," said the statement.

"As part of these precautionary measures and to protect both our farmers and our drivers, we have requested both parties minimise close contact and continue to follow Health Service Executive (HSE) advice.

"We have asked our suppliers and customers to inform their local Glanbia Ireland advisor by phone immediately if a member of the farm household or farm staff have a suspected or confirmed case of Covid-19. This is in addition to undertaking the appropriate measures as set out on www.hse.ie by health authorities."

Meanwhile, VHI in Kilkenny has said it is following the latest advice from health authorities.

"The health and wellbeing of our staff, customers and providers is our top priority. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation with respect to COVID 19 - Coronavirus and following the latest advice from the Health Authorities and communicating with our staff on regular basis," said a statement from VHI.

"It is our intention to keep business operational but at the same time do all we can to protect the health and wellbeing of our staff. Our staff’s welfare is our top priority and we are following national guidelines in this regard."