AT LAST - Contract signed for flood relief scheme in Kilkenny

Kilkenny County Council as the lead authority in partnership with Carlow County Council and the OPW has signed the contract with Byrne Looby Partners to Advance and Implement a Flood Relief Scheme for Graiguenamanagh and Tinnahinch.

This scheme is part of the €1 billion national fund announced by the Government for flood relief schemes throughout the Country in 3rd of May 2018. Graiguenamanagh / Tinnahinch is on the Kilkenny Carlow border and Kilkenny County Council are acting as the lead authority for the scheme.

The town has long been affected by flooding events from both the Barrow and Duiske Rivers. The appointment of consultants is a milestone for the Town and the first step towards the protection of communities and businesses.

There are five further schemes to be progressed in County Kilkenny over the next few years and Kilkenny County Council is currently progressing to appoint a consultant on the Ballyhale Scheme and hopes to progress to the remaining 4 (Piltown, Inistioge, Thomastown and Freshford) once approval to proceed is received from the OPW

Speaking at the signing of the contract Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Cllr. Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere said: “Today marks a new dawn for the people of Graiguenamanagh and Tinnahinch. This Flood Relief Scheme will alleviate the risk of Flooding to the entire Community and one that is technically, socially, environmentally and economically acceptable. It will see works in both the Duiske and the Barrow Rivers and enhancements to the public realm with an estimated overall investment of over €9million.“