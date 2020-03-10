Chief Superintendent of Carlow/Kilkenny Garda Division set to retire

Chief Superintendent Dominic Hayes is set to retire from An Garda Síochana over the coming weeks.

The Tipperary man, who spent the past five years as Chief Supt of the Carlow/Kilkenny Garda Division, was popular with his colleagues and the community at large.

During his time in Kilkenny crime levels fell drastically and community engagement increased.

“Dominic built up a huge degree of respect with communities in Kilkenny. I have sat in many parish halls with him over the past number of years on cold winter nights where he gave hours of engagement to the public discussing their concerns and implementing strategies to assist in tackling crime. He was never found wanting when it came to being on the ground supporting communties,” said JPC Chairman, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick.