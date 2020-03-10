Kilkenny syndicate win big race in Cheltenham

A Kilkenny based racing syndicate are celebrating this afternoon after their horse, Put The Kettle On won the prestigious Arkle Novices Steeplechase at the Cheltenham National Hunt Festival.

The One For Luck racing Syndicate were overjoyed when the 6-year old won at odds of 16 to 1. Afterwards, spokesperson for the syndicate, Mrs Mary Dermody said she was delighted with the win.

And it was no fluke, the horse also won in Cheltenham last November.