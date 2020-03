Gardaí are investigating a theft that occurred in a driveway of a house in St Johns Place, Gowran.

The driver of the car pulled into her driveway, when a man, with his face covered, appeared at the passenger door and opened the door and grabbed her handbag before fleeing down the driveway into a small silver car.

Contact Gardai in Goresbridge with any information on (059) 977 5202.