Kilkenny pupils turn a new leaf with novel idea

The love of books and reading is being impressed upon pupils attending St Patrick’s De la Salle primary school on Coote’s Lane, Kilkenny by enthusiastic teachers who are trying successfully to engender a love of all things literary in the children under their care.

It is at the centre of everything there and last week a number of events were held in the school to mark International World Book Day.

The following day, Friday, teachers Emma Ayres and Laura Condren accompanied a group of students to Khan’s Book Shop on James’s Street in the city.

They rushed around the fantastic shop excitedly and they each picked out a favourite book and some picked out two.

They went to the cash register when they handed in their vouchers and left the shop beaming.

Extremely well behaved, they even stayed still for a photograph.

The teachers are always enticing the children to read and they have regular visits from Khan Kiely who runs Khan’s Book Shop.

“The main aim is to encourage children to explore the pleasure of books and reading by providing them with an opportunity to have a book of their own,” Emma Ayes said.

Research has found that children who participate in World Book Day activities are more engaged in reading and books than those who don’t.

Nearly three in five, felt that they read more books because of the event and nearly half say they buy more books and over two in five borrow and share more books as a result of being involved in World Book Day.

A third of children read more with their parents due to taking part in the day