Alert -Kilkenny 'small private water supply' not suitable for babies

A community in rural Kilkenny has been warned their water supply should not be consumed by babies.

A public alert for the drinking water in a development in Gowran has been issued by Kilkenny County Council in consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE).

The alert affects the Gowran-Abbeygrove Housing Development.

Kilkenny County Council released the following statement: "Following consultation with the HSE, consumers of the Gowran-Abbeygrove Development Small Private Supply are notified that water on this scheme is not suitable for consumption by babies under age of six months. This is due to elevated levels of nitrates in the water supply.

"How long before I can use tap water normally again ?

We do not know at present, but Kilkenny County Council; will continue to liaise with the Health Service Executive with a view to lifting the drinking water restrictions as soon as practicable."



Further information will be issued on completion of additional water testing on this local supply

This notice does not apply to other areas and water schemes in Co Kilkenny